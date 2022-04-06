Was Biden Ignored by Obama at White House? What Videos Really Show
Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday to announce changes to the Affordable Care Act, also known as...www.newsweek.com
biden said Michael Obama is Vice President and joe Biden said harris is bidens 1st lady.biden is en embarrassing and a security risk with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
From some of the footage show, it appears that Obama was the center of attention and Biden was taking the back seat. Also, if you look closely, Biden’s hand is on Obamas shoulder to navigate. He even looks not knowing what is going on. A very bad look for this administration around the world.
Ah ah ah where am I? Thanks to whoever voted for this joke its on you the destruction of our country.
