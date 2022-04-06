ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Shanghai eases ‘unpopular’ child separation policy but extends Covid lockdown

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kdZM_0f0vtfZK00

Authorities in Shanghai have extended a city-wide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid -19 cases but eased a policy on child separation amid outrage.

On 28 March, China’s most populous city enforced a lockdown in two stages to conduct mass testing over a nine-day period amid daily record cases of asymptomatic infections.

Under the lockdown, residents have been quarantined at home while those who are infected have been quarantined in government hospitals or institutions.

A policy to separate children infected with Covid-19 from their parents under the lockdown measures had come under criticism last week.

On Wednesday, a health official said that children with special needs who have been infected with the disease could now have their guardians escorting them.

However the guardians would have to comply with rules and sign a letter stating that they are aware of the risks involved.

The move comes after the Shanghai government said two days ago that it would relax the policy slightly to allow parents to accompany children if they were also infected.

The government had stated that children would still remain separated from parents who were not Covid-positive, which subsequently prompting further complaints.

The government’s move to allow guardians to accompany children with special needs was welcomed on Chinese social media website.

A hashtag related to the subject had over 40 million views by Wednesday afternoon, reported Reuters.

While the government has made some concessions for children, it also announced on Wednesday that it would not be considering lifting Covid restrictions until lateral tests were completed and results evaluated.

In a statement Wu Qianyu, an official with the city’s health commission, said that Shanghai was in a “race against time” against the outbreak.

The city recorded 16,766 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 5, up from 13,086 a day earlier. Symptomatic cases also rose to 311 from 268 the day before.

The spread of the Omicron variant has challenged China’s zero-Covid policy which includes snap lockdowns and mass testing.

Shanghai has converted an exhibition hall and other facilities into massive isolation centres where people with mild or no symptoms are housed in a sea of beds separated by temporary partitions.

More than 10,000 health workers from across the country have been sent to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as its two-stage lockdown continues for the second week.

With residents complaining of food and essentials delivery shortages, t he government has promised to ensure “basic living needs” of its citizens.

Liu Min, vice-head of Shanghai’s commerce commission told reporters that efforts would be made to ship food and other necessities to Shanghai from other provinces.

She added that emergency supply stations would be built in and around the city to ensure vegetable supplies.

While the biggest challenge remains delivering to homes Ms Liu said that the city’s 11,000 e-commerce delivery personnel could go to work if they undergo daily Covid tests.

China recorded 1,415 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 5, up from 1,235 a day earlier, with 1,383 locally transmitted, according to the National Health Commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

China’s Shanghai denies lockdown rumours as daily COVID infections near 1,000

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China’s wealthy commercial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Is China about to abandon Zero Covid? Lockdown is eased in city that makes iPhones despite the fact that cases have not been eliminated

China's southern tech powerhouse Shenzhen has partially eased lockdown measures, after President Xi Jinping stressed the need to 'minimise the impact' of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation's economy. The city of 17.5 million, under full lockdown since Sunday, resumed work, factory operations and public transport in four districts and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Shanghai goes into lockdown as China continues to fight worst outbreak since Wuhan

Shanghai will be locking down portions of the city to conduct mass testing as China continues to fight its worst COVID outbreak since Wuhan. The lockdown will start in the east of the city and then move west. This means people won’t be allowed to leave their homes, no car-hailing services, nada. This comes after Shenzhen’s lockdown and puts more strain on the global supply chain. Shanghai is a shipping megacity, and companies with operations there, such as Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen, have now been forced to shut down.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Covid#Chinese#Reuters
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Public returned to UK attractions in 2021 as lockdown eased

Visitor attractions welcomed a quarter more visitors in 2021, but the numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels. The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (Alva) said there was strong demand for gardens, parks, forests and zoos in the UK. But while visitor numbers were up 25% on 2020, overall they remain...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. Western countries are progressively broadening an array of economic sanctions imposed to...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid: Two year lockdown anniversary and New Zealand set to ease rules

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. It's two years since the first lockdown was introduced in the UK. In Scotland there were 83 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two years on we're recording thousands of infections across the UK on a daily basis. There's a UK-wide day of remembrance organised by charity Marie Curie, which sees Northern Ireland among those marking the lockdown anniversary. Meanwhile, in Wales we've focused on one village's pandemic recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

China lockdowns: The economic cost of a zero-Covid policy

War. Inflation. And now, Covid lockdown deja vu in China. It is a perfect storm for the global supply chain - how goods and materials get from other countries to you and me. When disruptions take place in China, it is significant because about a third of the world's entire manufacturing capacity is based in the country.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Shanghai to ease restrictions after new round of mass Covid testing

Shanghai has decided to widen mass testing for Covid-19 even as it plans to ease some restrictions in communities that do not report new cases for 14 days. The fresh round of testing come as the city registered a record 23,600 cases on Saturday, though most were asymptomatic. According to the latest official data from local health authorities, the number of symptomatic infections rose to 1,015 from 824 cases on Friday.Shanghai deputy mayor Zong Ming said on Saturday that based on the results of the new round of testing, the city will be classified into three zones – lockdown,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

593K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy