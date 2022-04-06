What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's Stuffed Artichokes

Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make stuffed artichokes.

Ingredients:

For the Blanch:

• 3 large artichokes

• 1 lemon whole

• 6 cloves garlic

• 1 TBS kosher salt

For the Stuffing:

• 2 cups seasoned bread crumbs

• ½ cup extra virgin olive oil

• ¼ white wine

• ½ cup grated Pecorino Romano

• ¼ cup chopped parsley

• 3 TBS minced garlic

• 1 TBS dried oregano

• 1 TSP black pepper

For the Garnish:

• Lemon slices

• Chopped parsley

• Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Directions

1. Prepare an acidified water bath by placing cold water, lemon juice, lemon peels and garlic into a large sauce pot. Set aside.

2. Place artichoke down on its side and cut off top portion. Cut about 1" from the top. Discard cuttings.

3. Remove stem of artichoke. Discard stem.

4. Remove small bottom leaves from artichoke. Discard leaves.

5. Using a scissor, remove the tips of all pointy leaves. Discard tips.

6. Once artichoke is complete cleaned place directly into acidified water bath. Placing artichoke in this water will prevent oxidation and maintain bright color.

7. Place pot onto stove and bring to a boil. Once water boils lower to simmer, cover and cook for 30-45 minutes. After 30 minutes check for doneness. If leaves pull off easily, they're done.

8. Using a slotted spoon carefully remove artichokes from water and allow cooking liquid to drain out of artichoke.

9. Using a teaspoon gently remove the "choke" by placing the spoon right underneath where the hairs meet the heart. If cooked properly the "choke" should easily release.

10. Once artichokes have cooled, gently open leaves and begin to add stuffing mixture. Hold cleaned artichoke over a large bowl of stuffing and begin to fill the leaves. Working from the outside to the center generously add breading so that all leaves have a little fill.

11. Place stuffed artichokes into a braising pan.

12. Drizzle the top of artichokes with olive oil and place in a preheated 425F oven for 10-15 minutes or until bread crumbs slightly brown.

13. Gently remove artichokes from pan. Garnish with sliced lemon, chopped parsley and grated Parmigiano Reggiano.