Restaurants

These are the top 5 US cities for brunch, plus some highly recommended restaurants

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Brunch Month of April 2022 is giving many Americans a delicious excuse to enjoy a late breakfast and a cocktail of choice in the early afternoon. But whether brunch lovers are craving eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas (or both), some U.S. cities already have an upper hand on the brunch...

Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
KGET

Bakersfield Restaurant Week highlights some of city’s best eateries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield kicks off its inaugural “Restaurant Week” event highlighting local shops around the city. It’s Restaurant Week in Bakersfield meaning it’s time for some food, fun and some tasty deals while you can also get yourself entered in a chance to win some big money. Restaurant Week is designated to give extra […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
Eater

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches, Outrageous Jellies, and North Indian Street Food Headline London’s Biggest Spring Opening

15 months in the making, the all-new Arcade Food Hall at Centre Point will feature a menu from nine kitchens developed by JKS Restaurants, the group behind a suite of London’s most popular and well-known restaurants. It will open on Friday 22 April, with the food ranging from modern British sandwiches and jalapeno popper fried chicken to outrageous jellies, nori sandos, and seafood tapas.
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
Robb Report

How a Renowned Japanese Chef Is Bringing French Bistronomy to New York’s Tribeca Neighborhood

Click here to read the full article. If you want a Michelin-quality restaurant in your neighborhood, sometimes you just have to build it yourself. That’s what a group of neighbors in Tribeca did with L’Abeille, a new French restaurant that opened last week at 412 Greenwich Street. L’Abeille is helmed by internationally acclaimed executive chef Mitsunobu Nagae, who, until very recently, had been working under the banner of Joël Robuchon in Tokyo, Paris and New York. The Tribeca group recruited the chef and rallied behind him, getting investors for the restaurant, Nagae’s first solo project, and honing the concept, which they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret LA

This L.A. Chef Serves Breakfast Sandwiches From Her Fire Escape

Los Angeles Chef Cara Haltiwanger created Calabama to share some of her Southern comfort food in California. Her pop-up restaurant was often found at local events, but that all changed once the pandemic hit. Now, with the help of a rope and a bucket, Haltiwanger serves her toasty and cheesy egg sandwiches safely from four stories up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Report places NYC in top 10 most polluted US cities

NEW YORK -- New York City has been ranked number eight on a list of most polluted cities in the United States.It's part of a new report that found 97% of American cities did not meet air quality guidelines from the World Health Organization.According to IQAir, in 2021, Los Angeles was the city with the most pollution. Researchers measured aerosol particles that can harm human health, also known as PM 2.5 levels.L.A. reached 13.7 micrograms, more than twice the acceptable level."We're seeing continually increasing concentrations in PM 2.5, and in several of the most populated cities in the United States, we're actually back to pre-pandemic levels," said Dr. Christi Schroeder, IQAir quality science manager.The report blames the poor air quality on the increasing severity of wildfires, as well as fossil fuel combustion and vehicle emissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Agriculture Online

A farmers-to-table restaurant in the heart of the city

If you grew up on a farm, you know that the kitchen table is often where the business gets done. That’s the idea behind a restaurant launched by Minnesota Farmers Union in downtown Minneapolis. Located in the historic Mill City District, the Farmers Kitchen + Bar opened in August...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

