Bicycles

The Morning After: VanMoof's two new different, but stylish, e-bikes

By M. Smith
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I ever take the plunge on an electric bike, I hope it’s a slick VanMoof. The company has unveiled two new models that are, unfortunately, slightly more expensive than their predecessors, but pack in a bunch of upgrades alongside impressive anti-theft technology. The S5 and A5 will each cost $2,998,...

Parade

The 12 Best Electric Bikes for When You’re Looking to Make Your Commute Less Sweaty (Or Just Want to Give Your Legs a Break)

I love going for a long bike ride, especially when I’m in a bike-friendly area with lots of scenic routes and bike lanes for safer traveling. But sometimes, I underestimate how tiring the ride will be and find myself struggling as I near my destination. At times like these, an electric bike can provide the surge of energy I need to make it through the final stretch.
BICYCLES
The Next Web

How long does an electric car battery last?

If you’re a (prospective) EV driver, I’m sure this question has crossed your mind: how long will my car’s battery last before it becomes unusable?. Indeed, that’s a valid question. Battery degradation is bound to happen at some point. As a lithium-ion battery is charged and discharged, it degrades over time.
CARS
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

Christian von Koenigsegg Provides Crucial Gemera Update

The Koenigsegg Gemera was first revealed to us two years ago as the Swedish automaker's first four-seater. Koenigsegg calls this novel new creation a 'Mega GT' and with a price tag of $1.7 million, it's clear that everything about this car is crazy. The novel coupe is powered by three electric motors working in conjunction with a 2.0-liter three-pot Freevalve engine. Together, these components make up a package known as the 'Tiny Friendly Giant,' which here generates 1,727 horsepower and 2,581 lb-ft of torque. Along with blistering performance, the Gemera is expected to offer super-fast charging thanks to an 800-volt battery, but how far along is development? After all, this car is set to introduce a number of innovations.
CARS
insideevs.com

Here Is What The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Does Better Than The Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are two of the best all-electric crossovers money can buy. Practical, tech-laden and with more than enough range both are fantastic choices. But is one superior to the other? In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Model Y owner Gjeebs spoke about his experience with the Ioniq 5 having been loaned one for a week. He was seriously impressed, noting several things it does better than his Y.
CARS
Engadget

The Morning After: Fortnite’s new season ditches building (for a moment)

Epic continues to shake things up for the biggest battle royale game. This is a big change, however. It’s temporarily ditched one of the game's core mechanics — building — for Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2. You can still destroy objects, but you won't receive any wood, stone or metal to create a temporary wall or other fortifications — lest we forget, the game’s called Fortnite. In a suitably meta twist, the loss of the building ability seems to be a key part of this season's storyline.
VIDEO GAMES
Gear Patrol

Stylish, Tactical and Tough As Nails: Meet 5.11's New Norris Sneaker

If you're looking for a pair of shoes that won't quit in even the toughest of conditions, then you're in the market for 5.11's Norris sneaker. The Norris benefits from a hyper-strong foundation: an ASTM-certified design with an integrated Welmax board, built to withstand up to 1,200 newtons of force, and a climbing-grade rubber toe rounds out its durable design. The Norris also delivers an incredibly stable ride, thanks to its Vibram Marbrani outsole with XS Trek, which is engineered to hit the sweet spot between traction and comfort. On top of its reinforced upper cuff that provides a more secure fit, the Norris also features a full-length Ortholite footbed to support your foot and ensure all-day comfort. With all this tech wrapped in a versatile high-top silhouette, 5.11's Norris sneaker is the perfect shoe for work, play and just about everything in between.
APPAREL
Engadget

The Morning After: NVIDIA's new 'AI brain' for robots

NVIDIA’s move into robotics took another major step. It’s now selling for $1,999 the new Jetson AGX Orin developer kit, a palm-sized computing device up to eight times more powerful than its old Jetson AGX Xavier (275 trillion operations per second, or TOPS). It’s capable of these dizzying speeds thanks to its 12-core ARM CPUs, Ampere-based GPU and upgrades in plenty of other places. NVIDIA is also helping robot creators with a new Isaac Nova Orin platform that includes two Jetson AGX Orin modules and the sensors needed for a robot to detect the world around it. The platform can handle up to six cameras, three LiDAR units and eight ultrasonic sensors.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Ford could bring carbon wheels to SUVs and pickup trucks

Carbon fiber wheels are a rare item most often used in luxury hypercars, but Ford is considering fitting carbon wheels to its pickups trucks, and SUVs, a report from CarExpert reveals. Ford produced the world's first mass-produced carbon wheels for the Mustang Shelby GT350R, and the company also fitted carbon...
CARS
insideevs.com

Munich Tests Sono Motors Solar Trailer Hitched To Diesel Bus

Munich’s local transport company (the MVG, short for Münchner Verkehrsgesellschaft) has just initiated testing of a solar trailer that can be hitched to its existing buses, promising to lower their carbon footprint quite significantly every year. The trailer is covered in solar panels provided by Sono Motors, and it helps save fuel by providing power for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as the trailer’s steering system.
TRAFFIC
GeekyGadgets

New Cupra electric SUV launching in 2024

Cupra has revealed that it will be launching a new electric SUV in 2024 and the car will use the company’s next-generation PHEV technology. The new electric SUV will be available with a range of different powertrains including PHEV and mHEV options. CUPRA’s unstoppable impulse continues as the unconventional...
CARS

