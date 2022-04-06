The Morning After: VanMoof's two new different, but stylish, e-bikes

If you're looking for a pair of shoes that won't quit in even the toughest of conditions, then you're in the market for 5.11's Norris sneaker. The Norris benefits from a hyper-strong foundation: an ASTM-certified design with an integrated Welmax board, built to withstand up to 1,200 newtons of force, and a climbing-grade rubber toe rounds out its durable design. The Norris also delivers an incredibly stable ride, thanks to its Vibram Marbrani outsole with XS Trek, which is engineered to hit the sweet spot between traction and comfort. On top of its reinforced upper cuff that provides a more secure fit, the Norris also features a full-length Ortholite footbed to support your foot and ensure all-day comfort. With all this tech wrapped in a versatile high-top silhouette, 5.11's Norris sneaker is the perfect shoe for work, play and just about everything in between.

APPAREL ・ 22 DAYS AGO