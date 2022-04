A home on Lake Ontario is nice during the summer but can turn into an ice house during the winter, especially if there's no protection from the wrath of Mother Nature. Part of a home on the lake in West Webster, New York was coated in ice from the wind-whipped waves off Lake Ontario. The house is the only one along the shoreline affected because it's the only one with no protection. Every other property has rocks in front to stop the waves from crashing against the barrier, sending spray into homes and freezing almost immediately in single-digit windchills.

5 DAYS AGO