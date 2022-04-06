Upper Missouri River Basin Forecast Runoff Well Below Normal

Are you looking for an opportunity for someone to take you out onto the river, feed you lunch and to do something good for the river? Then you need to register soon for the clean-up with Missouri River Relief. The first clean-up this year on the Missouri is April 9, and it is really close to the Kansas City area. It will be at LaBenite Park in Sugar Creek, Missouri.

