Sioux City, IA

Upper Missouri River Basin Forecast Runoff Well Below Normal

 3 days ago

Reservoir inflows in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, were well-below average in March. The March runoff of 1.5 million acre-feet was 48 percent of average for the month. The updated 2022...

Leavenworth Times

Consider taking part in Missouri River Relief

Are you looking for an opportunity for someone to take you out onto the river, feed you lunch and to do something good for the river? Then you need to register soon for the clean-up with Missouri River Relief. The first clean-up this year on the Missouri is April 9, and it is really close to the Kansas City area. It will be at LaBenite Park in Sugar Creek, Missouri.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
NBC Connecticut

Wind, Below Normal Temperatures to End the Weekend

Saturday's storm continues to pull away from New England, but was still close enough to cause wind and cold to continue today. The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures topped out in the 30s today. Wind chills were in the teens and 20s through the day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL INTO NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ208 Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
BLAINE COUNTY, NE

