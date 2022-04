FALMOUTH (CBS) – A Massachusetts court has ruled that the SteamShip Authority can require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees brought a lawsuit against the Authority after their request for a religious exemption was denied saying the requirement violated their right to freedom of religion and their right to personal autonomy. The court denied the injunction, ruling, “At the outset, the record suggests that plaintiffs’ opposition to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is based primarily on ‘philosophical, medical, or scientific beliefs, or personal fears or anxieties rather than bona fide religious practices.” The Authority, which required employees to be fully vaccinated by February...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO