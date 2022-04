TONIGHT: We will start to see isolated chances for both rain and snow tonight, but not until the late night hours. The line of moderate to major snow showers will start in central ID just before or around midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will occur for the rest of the region until snow and rain showers will arrive early morning Sunday. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures reach down to the low 30's.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 DAYS AGO