Roderika is one of many apparently helpless NPCs you'll encounter over the course of your journey in Elden Ring. When you first meet her, she's fairly down about her own usefulness, despairing that the friends she once had all died in her service without accomplishing anything. But if you see her quest to its end, you'll give her life new purpose and get an important merchant in the process. Here's how to do so.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 24 DAYS AGO