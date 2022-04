Milwaukee is a 6-point favorite against Detroit when the Bucks (50-30) and the Pistons (23-57) square off on April 8, 2022. The over/under for the game is set at 227. The Bucks defeated the Celtics 127-121 but failed to cover the spread as 8.5-point favorites, while going over the 227.5 point total in their last outing on Thursday. Jrue Holiday racked up a team-high 29 points in the victory. In their last game, the Pistons got a team-high 25 points from Cade Cunningham in a 131-113 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday. They failed to cover the spread as 9-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 244 points to hit the over on the 218.5 point total.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO