PITTSBURGH — Take some time to enjoy the dry weather and mild temperatures Tuesday, before the next round of wet weather moves in. Clouds will increase through the day Tuesday, and a stray shower may pop up late day. Steadier rain will develop after midnight, with wet weather off and on through the day Wednesday. Kids will need rain gear for the walk to the bus stop early Wednesday, and a break in the rain may set the stage for some stronger storms during the afternoon.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO