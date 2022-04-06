ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Winds and High Fire Danger

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWS 42-46 TOMORROW…SUNNY, WINDY AND MILD…. SUNDAY…PARTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY AND...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS DFW

High Fire Danger & Wind Advisory Friday, But Pleasant Weekend Weather For North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 Meteorologists are keeping an eye on the high fire danger across North Texas today. Low humidity and strong gusty winds continue to push the fire danger higher — especially west of Interstate-35. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4:00 p.m. for all of North Texas. There will be northwesterly winds sustained 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. After a cool start, highs on Friday will top out in the mid 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend is looking sunny and pleasant. But be advised, if you’re planning to he outdoors, the pollen count will be high. Astronomically speaking, the start of spring is this Sunday. After a quiet and sunny weekend, the next weather system arrives in North Texas on Monday. It will bring beneficial rain but also the threat of severe weather, especially in Central and East Texas. Cooler air arrives Wednesday and the sunshine is back.
TEXAS STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds, increased fire danger and chilly temps

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Below-normal, but dry over the next few days. Warming up and tracking storms by the end of the week. A chilly start on this Sunday, with high temperatures warming to the low and mid 50s. That almost 10 degrees below-normal for this time of year. A few clouds will build in as the day progresses. It will be on the windy side once again. Winds will be out of the west and northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm Weekend & Wind Brings Fire Danger For Some

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – Above normal spring temperatures will rule the weather this weekend. Today, daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s for the metro area. In the mountains, daytime highs will reach the 40s and 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine with dry conditions statewide. Very low humidity combined with gusty winds today have prompted a Red Flag Warning from noon through 8 p.m. for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties. (credit: CBS) Overnight, conditions will be mild with temperatures in the 40s for the Denver metro area. We are in store for even warmer...
DENVER, CO
ValleyCentral

TxDOT to clear road of debris caused by high winds

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday powerful wind gusts caused havoc around the Rio Grande Valley. The wind was so strong it caused power outages and ripped off a traffic sign from its foundation. The strong winds also caused trees and flags to blow and smaller unsecured objects blew away. Ray Pedraza, the spokesperson […]
PHARR, TX
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Fire Danger Saturday Prompts First Alert Weather Day

By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – It will be warm and windy to start your weekend. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for high fire danger. A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We could see wind gusts 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity under 12%. This warning includes the Interstate 25 corridor, the San Luis Valley and most of the Eastern Plains. (credit: CBS) Daytime high temperatures will be warm today in the mid to upper 70s in the Denver metro area with mostly cloudy skies. In southeastern Colorado we could see temperatures in the 80s. A cold front moves through Saturday night bringing snow to the mountains which could see 1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected by Sunday morning. It’s not out of the question that we could see a light rain shower early Sunday morning in the Denver metro area. Sunday will be windy again! There is a fire weather watch from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the I-25 corridor and for most of the Eastern Plains. Daytime high temperatures will be cooler compared to Saturday in the upper 50s.
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Sequoia NP HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher elevations of Sequoia NP. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Hutch Post

Landfill to close in high-wind situations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Solid Waste announced the landfill will exercise the right to turn away all customers of municipal solid waste, construction/demolition waste material and any other potentially airborne solid wastes when high-wind days and warnings are posted in advance. The refusal of debris could occur when...
RENO COUNTY, KS
WNEM

Severe Weather Awareness Week - High Wind Safety

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of an accused serial rapist, the city of Flint has COVID-19 vaccine clinics open if you still need one, and Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast. Allegiant passenger can’t reach customer service after canceled flights. Updated: 14 hours...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy