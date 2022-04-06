High Winds and High Fire Danger

By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – It will be warm and windy to start your weekend. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for high fire danger. A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We could see wind gusts 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity under 12%. This warning includes the Interstate 25 corridor, the San Luis Valley and most of the Eastern Plains. (credit: CBS) Daytime high temperatures will be warm today in the mid to upper 70s in the Denver metro area with mostly cloudy skies. In southeastern Colorado we could see temperatures in the 80s. A cold front moves through Saturday night bringing snow to the mountains which could see 1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected by Sunday morning. It’s not out of the question that we could see a light rain shower early Sunday morning in the Denver metro area. Sunday will be windy again! There is a fire weather watch from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the I-25 corridor and for most of the Eastern Plains. Daytime high temperatures will be cooler compared to Saturday in the upper 50s.

DENVER, CO ・ 25 MINUTES AGO