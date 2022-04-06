ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Olmsted Falls City Schools’ Early Childhood Center celebrates Right to Read Week with local author visit

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- As part of its Right to Read Week activities, Olmsted Falls City Schools’ Early Childhood Center aims to inspire its young students to become lifetime readers -- and even perhaps future authors. To celebrate the effort, the Fitch Road building last week offered families...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Springfield elementary school celebrates the birthday of author, its namesake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield elementary school celebrated the birthday of a beloved author of children’s books and former school board president. Harrison Elementary School honored David Harrison on his 85th birthday. Students and staff celebrated at an assembly complete with a card and cake. Harrison also read one of the more than 70 books he’s written to a group of fourth-graders.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Olmsted Falls, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
The Progress-Index

Westview Early Childhood Education Center partners with Sesame Street and Communities in Schools Petersburg to help early childhood learning

It may have been a cloudy morning but, it was sunny inside and the air was sweet inside when Communities in Schools of Petersburg and Sesame Workshop in Communities, the nonprofit organization behind the children's show Sesame Street, partnered with Westview Early Childhood Education Center.  The partnership was officially announced today, but students worked with...
PETERSBURG, VA
Nashville News Hub

Middle school teacher played loud music on campus in an effort to disrupt state testing because he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them chance to take the test again

The middle school teacher reportedly played loud music in an effort to disrupt the FSA testing. School officials said the art teacher also posted his behavior on social media, saying he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them the chance to take the test again. The educator refused to turn the music down and caused a disturbance as he was escorted to the principal’s office, prompting the school to go on lockdown until the incident was resolved.
HIGH SCHOOL
WDEF

Celebrating National Pi Day with STEM Activities from Local Learning Center

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF): Today is National Pi Day! There are many ways to celebrate. You can eat pizza or pie, but the best way to celebrate is to challenge yourself mentally. Sylvan Learning in Chattanooga demonstrated Pi Day activities that the whole family can do. They emphasize the importance of STEM activities especially in young students. One demonstration is Circle Art where children use only circles to draw an animal or scene.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City
Cincinnati Business Courier

Springer School and Center Celebrates 50 Years

Springer School and Center Celebrates 50 Years Springer School and Center celebrates its fiftieth year since being designated in 1971 as the region’s only independent school for students with learning disabilities. Since the inaugural school year, capacity has grown from just 40 students to 200. Commemorating the fifty-year mark began in the fall, engaging students and supporters in activities to express how the organization has impacted the lives of children and families throughout its history. The powerful effect of a supportive community committed to providing the best specialized education is the reason Springer has a loyal base of supporters among its alumni and alumni families. One parent shared, Springer will “help you to figure out how your child learns and will help you to see options you never even knew existed. This school is everything and more than you could wish for your child.” Thousands of children who learn differently have experienced success made possible due to the specialized education provided by Springer. Educating students in grades one through eight, every student at Springer receives a thorough academic program and extra curriculars sought after in any exceptional school, with the critical instructional tools and specialized faculty who are professionally qualified to address learning challenges. The growth of Springer during the past half century is an indicator of the excellence of its educational programs as well as the significant role the School and Center play in positioning children toward success. Supporting youth with learning differences in a world of increasing challenges is as pressing as it ever has been. With the backing of our supporters and propelled by the continuing need, Springer is committed to providing for the next generations of students and their families. The semi-centennial anniversary will culminate with A Springer Celebration 2022: 50th Anniversary Gala at Cincinnati Music Hall. The elegant evening gathering, which is the main annual fundraiser for Springer School and Center, will present the first ever Legacy Awards to honor leadership fundamental to the growth of the organization during the last five decades—individuals who are also well-known philanthropists contributing significantly to many facets of life for area families. One Legacy Award will be presented for each of the past five decades. Awardees are Oliver Gale (1910-2006); Chuck Yeiser (1921-2013) and Eric Yeiser (1925-2017); Daniel and Susan Pfau; Kate Lawrence; and John Schiff, III, and the Schiff Family. In addition to the pre-announced honorees, several Impact Awards will also be presented to recognize supporters whose contributions have left indelible marks on Springer School and Center. Nearly five hundred guests are expected to join the Anniversary Gala on May 5th, 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WSYM FOX 47

The Ovid-Elsie School District in full-on turf war

Signs that read "Stop the Turf" can be found in yards across Ovid and Elsie, including in front of Roy Nethaway's business in downtown Ovid. Nethaway, a father of five, has spent most of his life there. He thinks there are better ways for the school district to use the money.
OVID, MI
Berks Weekly

Second Street Learning Center selected as Silver Champion Winner for PA Equity in Early Childhood Education Awards

The Opportunity House learned that the Second Street Learning Center was selected as a SILVER champion winner for the Pennsylvania Equity in Early Childhood Education Awards by The Pennsylvania Key, an organization that supports Pennsylvania’s Office of Child Development & Early Learning. The award is given to organizations whose...
READING, PA
Kingsport Times-News

Book launch celebration will honor local author

BRISTOL — Suzanne Stryk has published a book related to her “Notes on the State of Virginia” project. Arts Alliance Mountain Empire will sponsor a book launch event on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, to celebrate the publication of Stryk’s book. At the event, Stryk will lecture and show images from the book. She will also be selling and signing copies.
BRISTOL, VA
Niles Daily Star

Local high school to celebrate 100 years

BUCHANAN — A local school will soon be celebrating 100 years of existence. Buchanan Community Schools will be hosting a centennial celebration on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. recognizing the 100-year history of Buchanan High School. This public celebration will be held at Buchanan High School, located at 401 W. Chicago Street, and will feature special speakers, dedications, tours, historical displays and activities for children including a petting zoo. The celebration will also showcase the unveiling of two commemorative projects – a new electronic marquee for the high school and multiple trees planted alongside Buchanan High School on Phelps Street.
BUCHANAN, MI
Berks Weekly

PA L&I Secretary celebrates community service during National AmeriCorps Week, visits after school program in Reading

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier visited the Olivet Boys and Girls Club in Oakbrook Tuesday afternoon, recognizing the important work of dedicated AmeriCorps members as part of national AmeriCorps Week. The week of celebration, from March 13 through March 19, highlights the commitment of millions of...
READING, PA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
70K+
Followers
67K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy