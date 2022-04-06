ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dansville, NY

Dansville Schools Closed Following Bus Accident

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago

No school today for students in the Dansville School District. Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies say a school bus driver crashed into a...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WHAS 11

Bus driver dies after Topsham students steer school bus to safety

TOPSHAM, Maine — The driver who experienced a medical event while driving a school bus in Topsham has died, according to an email from MSAD 75 superintendent Bob Lucy. School officials said Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon was the one behind the wheel of the bus on Route 201 Monday morning.
TOPSHAM, ME
13 WHAM

Driver remains in hospital after crash in Dansville bus garage

Dansville, N.Y. — Dansville, N.Y. (WHAM) – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating a school bus crash at the Dansville bus garage. Sheriff Tom Dougherty says a school bus driver crashed into a parked school bus around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Only the bus driver was on board at the time of the crash.
DANSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dansville, NY
County
Livingston County, NY
Livingston County, NY
Crime & Safety
Dansville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, NY
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident#Dansville Schools Closed#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with shooting at police arraigned on another charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspect involved in the March 29 police pursuit, in which three BPD officers were shot, was arraigned Monday at ECMC on a violation of probation matter. Kente Bell, 28, was previously arraigned at the hospital on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Monday afternoon, the Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WIVB

Alden man who was missing since March 24 found dead

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was missing for more than a week has been found dead. Brandon Forsyth, 30, was last seen in Alden on March 24. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says his body was located after they received an anonymous call about his whereabouts.
ALDEN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy