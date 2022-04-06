ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim identified in suspected vehicular homicide in Boulder

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found dead on Pearl Street last week of a suspected vehicular homicide.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Zachary Taggart.

Taggart was found dead near 49th Street and Pearl Street on April 1 around 6 a.m. Police said he suffered a major trauma.

On April 2, police arrested Alan Moody, 21, and charged him with vehicular homicide and causing an accident involving personal death or injury.

Taggart’s cause of death is pending an investigation by the Boulder Police Department.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

