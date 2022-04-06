ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Valley woman's Ukrainian fiancé lands in Phoenix after lengthy ICE detainment

By Venton Blandin
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — He was escaping war only to be detained while trying to get to Arizona. Weeks later, a Ukrainian man is ready to be back in the arms of his fiancée. Mykhailo Pikovets was set to arrive Tuesday evening at Sky Harbor International Airport. His fiancée, eagerly awaiting bringing to...

www.abc15.com

ABC 15 News

Extradition bid certified for Phoenix man accused in Iraq killings

PHOENIX — A judge certified the Iraqi government's extradition request for a Phoenix driving school owner on charges that he participated in the killings of two police officers 15 years ago in the Iraqi city of Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group. The ruling Friday sends Ali...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 15 News

Water crisis at Arizona's Lake Powell

Since the turn of the 21st century, the drought across the western United States has eaten up the snowpack and water supply. Levels at Lake Powell in northern Arizona dipped to an historic low that water managers have been afraid of. The Colorado River, which Lake Powell flows through, was...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Mayo Clinic breaks ground on $135M project on north Phoenix campus

PHOENIX — As part of its $748 million expansion to double its north Phoenix campus and add 2,000 high-wage jobs, Mayo Clinic has broken ground on its research and education building. To be called the Integrated Education and Research Building, the 150,000-square-foot structure is being built by DPR Construction,...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

More than 100 shelter dogs that survived starvation in war-torn Ukraine turned away at the Poland border, animal charity says

Less than a week after more than 300 dogs were found dead in an animal shelter near Borodyanka, Ukraine, where they starved to death without any food or water for more than a month, a representative from Naturewatch Foundation tells CBS News that the dogs that survived are now being turned away at the Poland border due to regulations that stipulate animals can only cross with an owner.
ANIMALS
Lake Oswego Review

Happy Valley resident: Ukrainian mother inspires veteran's family

Kathy Chandler: Yaroslava Antipina has reminded me of the experiences of my son who served in Middle East wars post-9/11.Ukrainian mother Yaroslava Antipina has been inspiring the world by sharing her daily cup of "war coffee" over Twitter. Twitter users are beaming their own cups of "peace coffee" in a return show of solidarity. Her ability to captivate our attention over a daily ritual has reminded me of the experiences of my own son, a veteran of the post-9/11 Middle East wars. He taught me the value of embracing "peace coffee" in the midst of trauma. My son was...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
ABC 15 News

West Valley toddler taken to hospital after water submersion

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A child was taken to the hospital after an incident involving water in the West Valley late Saturday morning. Goodyear Fire Department officials say a toddler was submerged in water at a home near Litchfield and Indian School roads after 11:30 a.m. Officials say the...
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (04/10)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. If you're good with children, Whiz Kidz Preschools may be the right choice for your career. The locally owned and operated preschool is hiring for dozens of positions at all four of it's Valley locations including Scottsdale. Positions include lead teachers, assistant teachers, campus directors, and more. Benefits include paid time off, paid holidays, healthcare, 401K, paid training, free staff meals, free childcare, bonus incentive programs and more. The pandemic has caused many teachers to take on new jobs due to low pay, causing a local (and national) childcare shortage. Whiz Kidz positions start at $16-$18 an hour compared to the national average of less than $12 an hour. Click here for more info.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

U.S. sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department says an Algerian man imprisoned at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for nearly 20 years has been released and sent back to his homeland. The Pentagon says Sufyian Barhoumi was repatriated with assurances from the Algerian government that he would be treated humanely there...
MILITARY
ABC 15 News

Arizona Supreme Court rules on $125M Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a deal between Arizona State University and Omni Hotels & Resorts. This ruling is in response to the Arizona Attorney General's Office's 2019 lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents, challenging the practice of using its tax-exempt status for private businesses.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Harvard students' website aims to help Ukraine refugees find housing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Two Harvard University freshmen have launched a website designed to connect people fleeing Ukraine to those in safer countries willing to take them in. The platform, UkraineTakeShelter.com, is generating offers of help and housing worldwide. Eighteen-year-old Marco Burstein of Los Angeles and 19-year-old Avi Schiffman...
HOUSING

