Four hospitalized after school bus crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a school bus crash in north Columbus.

Columbus police say the crash involved a Columbus City Schools bus and a garbage truck near the intersection of Henderson Road and Olentangy River Road around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

A spokesperson with Columbus City Schools says two students, the bus driver and a bus aide were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation.

