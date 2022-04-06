NEW PHOTOS: 3 young suspects sought after Jewish boys threatened with sword on UWS

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police release surveillance images Wednesday of three young, sword-wielding suspects who allegedly threatened six other kids on the Upper West Side because they’re Jewish.

The suspects hurled anti-Jewish statements at the six victims—boys between the ages of 12 and 16 years old—at W. 86th Street and West End Avenue around 7:25 p.m. Saturday, police said.

One of the suspects menaced the boys with a sword, according to police.

The suspects eventually fled on foot, and no injuries were reported.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.