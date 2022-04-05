ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

What Valleyfair’s Next Roller Coaster Could Be

By Tony Hart
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Valleyfair, located in Shakopee, is Minnesota's largest theme park and it has an impressive roster of roller coasters, but it's been years since they've gone big with a new world-class coaster. The last large/extreme coaster built at Valleyfair was in 2007 when Renegade opened, that is a wooden coaster...

Richmond.com

Kings Dominion's newest spinning, tumbling roller coaster, Tumbili, is now open

Kings Dominion’s newest roller coaster inverts its riders forward and backward as the cars whip around, independent of the track, mimicking the path of a monkey swinging from vines. The park, which is now open on weekends, debuted the coaster on Saturday. Tumbili, which is Swahili for “monkey,” stands...
LIFESTYLE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ready to take on this record setting roller coaster?

Imagine going 180 feet in the air, then a 95-degree plummet, five airtime hills, two inversions, and four launches. That describes the new record-breaking rollercoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. It is called Pantheon, and it is the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster. Jonathan Smith, Vice President of Design and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
TexasHighways

How Texas Continues to Take Roller Coasters to New Heights

As a kid, I considered the Judge Roy Scream roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas to be my personal Everest. The ride debuted at the Arlington amusement park in 1980, borrowing its name from Judge Roy Bean, the infamous adventurer-turned-Texas justice of the peace, who survived being hanged after he shot a Mexican official over Bean’s entanglement with a woman. Considering the coaster’s seemingly dangerous drop of 65 feet, I wondered about my own chances of survival. It was 1989, and I was 11. My hair permed; my bangs teased up high for my first amusement park visit. I wanted to be like my teenage babysitters who bragged about the “gnarly” coasters they rode at Six Flags—the Shock Wave, the Flashback, the Cliffhanger. Instead, I looked at the Judge Roy with a mixture of terror and excitement. I balked two or three times, having to leave the line, before I finally triumphed. But the minute I stepped out of the coaster car, I queued up to go again.
TEXAS STATE
WKMI

We Think this was the Only Roller Coaster to Ever Exist in Battle Creek

An amusement park in Battle Creek that closed several decades ago had what we believe was the only roller coaster to ever exist in the Cereal City. It was in late April of 1907 that an exciting new addition to the Liberty Amusement Park on Goguac Lake was completed. A wooden roller coaster, said to have been built at a cost of $10,000, was added to the park along the northern tip of the lake. It opened to the public for rides on May 19, 1907.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
