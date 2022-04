With the scrapping and reintroduction of red lists, PCR tests, lateral flow tests and self-isolation at various points during the last year, it’s been tough to keep track of the UK’s fluctuating travel rules.Now the line-up has changed once again, following the government’s announcement that it will end all remaining travel rules for arrivals to the UK.Transport secretary Grant Shapps described “greater freedom in time for Easter”, saying “You can travel just like in the good old days”.But do vaccinated travellers still need a Passenger Locator Form (PLF), and are there any other surprising bits of admin that might trip...

TRAVEL ・ 24 DAYS AGO