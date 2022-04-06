Budweiser releases special Cardinals can ahead of Opening Day

ST. LOUIS – Budweiser released a new line of limited edition MLB team cans just in time for opening day.

Budweiser, the longest-standing MLB sponsor, designed the special cans for 14 teams across the league. The cans are available where ever Budweiser products are sold.

The beverage company has also renewed its league sponsorship for the next five years as the co-exclusive beer sponsor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.