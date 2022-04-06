James is new police chief in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Larry D. James Sr. is the new police chief in Elizabeth City.

The city’s police department says James officially became chief effective April 1, after serving as interim chief since the retirement of longtime Chief Eddie Buffalo in October.

James first joined the ECPD in 2000 and has served in various units and divisions, including Field Operations, Office of Internal Affairs and in Support Services.

The lifelong Elizabeth City resident is a graduate of North Carolina University’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Program and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Program.

