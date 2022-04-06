ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

James is new police chief in Elizabeth City

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Larry D. James Sr. is the new police chief in Elizabeth City.

The city’s police department says James officially became chief effective April 1, after serving as interim chief since the retirement of longtime Chief Eddie Buffalo in October.

James first joined the ECPD in 2000 and has served in various units and divisions, including Field Operations, Office of Internal Affairs and in Support Services.

The lifelong Elizabeth City resident is a graduate of North Carolina University’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Program and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

