Seminole K9 sniffs out over $100,000 in methamphetamine

SEMINOLE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Seminole County and the City of Seminole officials are praising a K9 and her handler for what is believed to be the biggest drug bust in Seminole Police Department history.

“She is trained to alert on four different odors of narcotics,” said Seminole Police Department officer Billy Messner of K9 Raven.

And this go-around, K9 Raven sniffed out about 22 pounds of methamphetamines, said to have a street value of more than $100,000.

The episode started on March 31, 11:23 p.m. Officer Messner and K9 Raven conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Harvey Road and Strothers Avenue after the vehicle was observed driving in a manner that led the officer to believe the driver was possibly intoxicated.

K9 Raven gave an alert that she sensed drugs in the vehicle.

“Her sniffing changed, got faster,” Messner explained.

Officer Billy Messner, K9 Raven and the meth Raven sniffed out.

Messner asked the driver to exit the vehicle, but instead, the driver started the vehicle and took off from the traffic stop.

The suspect has been identified by Seminole PD as Donald Griggs, who then took law enforcement on a 41-minute chase that hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

“We were in pursuit of that vehicle,” Messner said. “We went down a lot of back roads in Seminole County into Hughes County. In Hughes County, we hit a sharp curve, the vehicle rolled.”

After the crash near Holdenville Lake, Griggs fled on foot, attempting to get rid of his meth as he ran.

“He was trying to [chuck] it as he was running away from us,” Messner said. “He was like throwing it out as he was running from us. They were like one-gallon Ziploc baggies.”

Griggs was arrested about a hundred yards from the crash site and taken to the Seminole County Jail.

Messner feels proud of the work he and K9 Raven accomplished on behalf of their department.

“You never know if you’re ever going to come across a big bust or if you’re just going to get, you know, the little ounces, grams, and pounds,” said Messner. “But, I mean, for us being – I think we’re almost eight months certified as a [K9] team – that’s big success in our boat.”

Seminole PD Chief Jon Withers reports that, to his knowledge, this is the biggest drug bust in department history.

