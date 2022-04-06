ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statehouse proposal to halt all new prison construction

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
 3 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new bill has been proposed on Beacon Hill to halt all new prison construction in the Commonwealth for at least five years.

The bill has received a lot of support from committee members and residents across the state. There have been several attempts to get this bill to the Governor’s desk, but so far they’ve all failed.

Members of the corrections community told 22News that they are pushing for improvements to their facilities rather than advocating for new construction.

The bill’s sponsors hope to put the proposal up for a full vote in the Senate later this week.

