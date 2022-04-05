Adv for Bids GMM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Thief River Falls (the “City”), Pennington County, State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on April 19, 2022 beginning at approximately 5:30 PM, at the City Council Chambers located at 405 Third St East, Thief River Falls, Minnesota, relating to the City’s proposed adoption of a Modification to the Development Program for Development District No. 1 (the “Development District”), the proposed the establishment of Tax Increment Financing District No. 1-14 – Angle Development (an economic development tax increment financing district) (the “TIF District”) within the Development District, and the proposed adoption of a Tax Increment Financing Plan (the “TIF Plan”) therefor (collectively, the “Modification and Plan”), pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, 469.124 to 469.133 and Sections 469.174 to 469.1794, all inclusive, as amended. Copies of the Modification and Plan are on file and available for public inspection at the office of the Community Services Director at City Hall.

