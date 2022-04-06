ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern Munich close to signing Ryan Gravenberch & Noussair Mazraoui

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bayern Munich are closing in on a double-swoop for Ajax pair Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui, 90min understands. Both players have been key members of...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noussair Mazraoui
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Barcelona#Sports#Ajax#Juventus#Bundesliga#The Champions League#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
FC Barcelona
90min

90min

154
Followers
2K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy