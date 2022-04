Eighth graders came to the Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg to learn more about the advancements the flight industry has made since the Wright brothers took their first flight in 1902. The Legacy Flight Museum showcases flight history with a heavy focus on World War II and Cold War era conflicts. The post History takes off for South Fremont Junior High School students appeared first on Local News 8.

REXBURG, ID ・ 15 DAYS AGO