ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Don't Wear Boring Old Khakis on the Links, Wear These Golf Pants Instead

By Will Porter
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the 1990s, the only guy still wearing knickers was Payne Stewart, and while he did look damn good in those billowy, knee-length pants and long socks, we're thankful that the last...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

The Socks You’re Wearing Might Be Making Your Feet Stink—Try These Odor-Repelling Pairs Instead

If you suffer from sweaty and smelly feet, rest assured you’re not alone. Stink happens. Fortunately, wearing the right socks can be a big help. If you find yourself in need of socks for stinky feet, make sure to choose fabrics categorized as “moisture-wicking.” These materials fight odor by moving sweat away from your skin to the surface of the fabric, and by drying quickly.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Fitness Junkies, Take Note: These Are the Best Running Jackets of 2022

Anyone who has experienced the runner's high knows that come wind or rain, snow or sleet, there isn't much that can stop a runner from lacing up and heading out for their daily meditation. There are debates as to whether the runner's high even exists, or whether it's due to...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

The Best Sun Shirts of 2022

The very phrase ‘sun shirt’ is a shade oxymoronic, no? I, for one, would rather be bare-chested in the summer sun. Unfortunately, the rewards for going shirtless are agonizing sunburns, increased risk of skin cancer and refusal of service at all my favorite restaurants. Not exactly worth the fleeting feeling of freedom. Sun shirts are a necessity. And while they vary in style, weight, stretch, cut, fabric and intended use, they all have a single common goal: to protect the skin from ultraviolet rays.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Pants#Khakis#G Fore
Gear Patrol

The Best Slip-On Shoes Make Getting Dressed Easy

Just like with boots, the category we call "slip-on shoes" boasts incredible variety. There are loafers and espadrilles, mules and moccasins, sneakers and slippers and so on and so forth. The only real prerequisite is that the footwear slips on without laces or velcro or any other kind of lacing mechanism — hence why this guide includes several different styles. You should be able to step into them and go.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

10 Spring Style Essentials Every Man Should Own

Although there is a singular day that marks the start of spring, when it officially feels like spring is rather fluid. For those that experience all four seasons, spring can pack them all into one day — it could be warm in the afternoon but have rained around lunch and been below freezing earlier in the morning. As such, dressing for the season requires a little bit of guessing. But you can still prepare your wardrobe, regardless of the irregularity.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Gear Patrol

This Coveted Nike Dunk High Is a Free Lesson in Women's Shoe Sizing

Nike has been making shoes for women since 1978, when the brand launched Nike Women with a string of ads on the backside of sports magazine Runner's World. But women's Nike sneakers that men also want to wear are a relatively new phenomena. Although sneaker culture has been brewing since the '70s, hype has transformed the industry. Releases that would've otherwise stayed in stock 10 or 15 years ago now sell out with ease. In fact, some colorways are so rare, men are resorting to squeezing into women's sizes just to wear them.
APPAREL
Observer

The Most Fashionable and Fun Flared Pants to Wear Now

Flared pants are absolutely everywhere right now, whether it’s 1970s-esque wide-legged jeans, early aughts-inspired yoga pants or tailored trousers. Gen Z has apparently decided that skinny jeans must be relegated to wardrobes past, and while I’m the first to admit that I’m not quite ready to give up that particular silhouette, that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate a chic flared pant.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

A Pair of Rare Air Jordan 1 Sneakers Made It to the Masters

The 2022 Masters at Augusta National kicked off this week, and golf fans are paying close attention to Tiger Woods. (He birdied earlier, by the way.) But plenty of eyes are also focused on fellow American golfer Matthew Wolff, who, after shanking a fairly routine shot, snapped his club in half. His caddy was quick to comfort him, and offer advice on how to recover from the costly mistake.
APPAREL
Robb Report

Mr Porter Will Now Help You Sell the Clothes You Don’t Wear Anymore

Click here to read the full article. “Thrifting,” it seems, is no longer a dirty word. As more and more consumers are practicing sustainable shopping habits, turning to secondhand and rental markets, luxury retailers are taking note. There’s The RealReal, of course, as well as Vestiaire Collective, Grailed and plenty of others. Now, Mr Porter is getting in on the action and partnering with the technology-driven reseller, Reflaunt, to launch a new program called Mr Porter Resell. “Mr Porter Resell reflects our continued commitment to responsible style,” says Mr Porter’s managing director, Fiona Firth. “Our goal is to enable our customers...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. It's been quite a week in style and watches. Hundreds of timepieces were released over the last week or so at Watches & Wonders Geneva from Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe and others, and you can check them out for even more horological satiety right here. But there were yet additional cool and affordable watches this week, and you'll find them below along with some hot sneaker drops from Adidas, a double-breasted jacket with matching pleated trousers from Sunspel, a fresh hoodie from Manresa and much more.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

No, You Don’t Need Polarized Sunglasses. Get These Instead

Most people think the best shades come polarized. They are, in fact, more expensive than normal sunglasses. But are they inherently better? Not at all. “Polarized lenses are great for intense sunny days, the same way it’s great to wear a Gore-Tex coat on a wet winter day,” says Julia Gogosha, founder of independent Los Angeles boutique Gogosha Optique. The technology, a thin film sandwiched between two lens wafers, was developed in the 1930s and channels light in a way that reduces the eye fatigue that triggers headaches.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Canada Goose Makes Spring Apparel? Yeah, We Were Surprised Too

If you're familiar with Canada Goose, it's probably due to the brand's parkas, which can be seen on the shoulders of celebrities, news anchors and practically half the population of any Northeastern city. But, don't write the heritage brand off as "just a winter clothing company." With its new spring / summer 2022 collection, "Live in the Open," Canada Goose proves its apparel can be worn year-round — in the right conditions.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Save Up to 50% on these Understated Summer Sandals

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably at least seen a pair of Teva sandals at the beach, on the trails and/or even in the city (most likely adorning the feet of a gorpcore enthusiast). The brand has emerged as a favorite amongst adventurers and fashion hounds alike for its array of comfortable, strappy sandals, hiking boots, and even campground-friendly slippers. If you've been eyeing a pair for yourself, you're in luck: the brand has a bunch of its footwear on sale for up to 50 percent off right now direct from the Teva site, as well as at Nordstrom.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Hoka Updates Its Most Popular Trail Shoe, the Speedgoat 5

After much anticipation, Hoka has released the Speedgoat 5 — a speedier and grippier update to the brand's popular trail running shoe. For the uninitiated, the Speedgoat has what amounts to a cult following in trail running circles. It's one of the most popular shoes in the category, as well as among Hoka's own lineup. It's known for being capable, tough, cushy and secure.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

This Year’s Biggest Watch Trends: Ditching Vintage, Going Titanium

Whew! There were a lot of watches released in the last week. We're talking hundreds of novelties from dozens of brands at the industry's major event of the year, Watches & Wonders Geneva 2022. Now that it's officially in the rearview mirror (and we've all had a full night's sleep), we can finally step back from the hype of individual releases and look for some perspective.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy