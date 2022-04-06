Don't Wear Boring Old Khakis on the Links, Wear These Golf Pants Instead

Click here to read the full article. “Thrifting,” it seems, is no longer a dirty word. As more and more consumers are practicing sustainable shopping habits, turning to secondhand and rental markets, luxury retailers are taking note. There’s The RealReal, of course, as well as Vestiaire Collective, Grailed and plenty of others. Now, Mr Porter is getting in on the action and partnering with the technology-driven reseller, Reflaunt, to launch a new program called Mr Porter Resell.
“Mr Porter Resell reflects our continued commitment to responsible style,” says Mr Porter’s managing director, Fiona Firth. “Our goal is to enable our customers...
Comments / 0