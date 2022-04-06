Don't Wear Boring Old Khakis on the Links, Wear These Golf Pants Instead

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably at least seen a pair of Teva sandals at the beach, on the trails and/or even in the city (most likely adorning the feet of a gorpcore enthusiast). The brand has emerged as a favorite amongst adventurers and fashion hounds alike for its array of comfortable, strappy sandals, hiking boots, and even campground-friendly slippers. If you've been eyeing a pair for yourself, you're in luck: the brand has a bunch of its footwear on sale for up to 50 percent off right now direct from the Teva site, as well as at Nordstrom.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO