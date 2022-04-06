ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Today's Wordle Presents a New Challenge for Players

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe daily Wordle continues to confound and confuse, as players try to keep their streak going during an ongoing gauntlet of tough puzzles. Wordle is just over a week away from its 300th puzzle, and the New York Times seems bound and determined to make the next few puzzles tough on...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Very Solvable

Today's Wordle shouldn't be too difficult for fans to figure out. The popular word puzzle threw fans a bone today, as today's Wordle should provide players with an opportunity to continue their winning streaks. The puzzle follows a week in which countless streaks were broken by a pair of tricky words that both featured common word endings. Today's Wordle skips over this frustrating aspect and opts for a word that might test your vocabulary and deductive reasoning, but won't leave you frustrated when you learn the solution. If you want to know the solution to today's puzzle, keep reading. Otherwise, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article.
The Independent

‘A really horrible one’: Wordle players fear for their streaks while attempting today’s puzzle

Wordle 280 has proven to be a nail-biting game as it left many players fearing their streaks might be broken by today’s answer.The tricky five-letter word of the day was one that is not commonly used in everyday conversation – although it may sound familiar to people who work in construction or are into DIY home projects.Wordle, which went viral in November 2021 after creator Josh Wardle made it available to the public, has been plagued recently by complaints that it has become “too hard” and “elitist”.The complaints began after the game was acquired by the New York Times (NYT)...
Indy100

What is today's Wordle 228 answer?

Spoiler ahead.Another day, another Wordle. The New York Times recently announced they purchased the viral word puzzle for an alleged price “in the low seven figures,” according to the news outlet. The game will "initially remain free to new and existing players," they added.Josh Wardle, founder of the viral sensation, released a statement to his Twitter. “New York Times Games play a big part in its origins,” he penned, “and so this step feels very natural to me.”If you’re not already familiar with the game, the rules are simple. You are given six chances to guess a five-letter word.When the...
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Another Heartbreaker

Today's Wordle is another rough one, as evidenced by the dreaded "Wordle 270 X" trending on Twitter. Just days after a tough Wordle puzzle broke a number of streaks, the New York Times' popular word puzzle provided fans with another stumper of a puzzle. Like the previous tough puzzle, today's Wordle puzzle features a word that ends with a relatively common series of letters, leaving players with just a handful of chances to figure out the correct solution. In the case of Wordle 270, even if players correctly guess the final four letters of the puzzle, there are a total of 12 possible English language words that fit the clues, with 7 "commonly" used words that should appear in most people's vernaculars. Basically, even if players correctly guess the last four letters of the puzzle on the very first try, they only have a 50% chance of getting today's puzzle correct.
BGR.com

This new Netflix docuseries is positively shocking

Your next true-crime obsession has arrived on Netflix. Not only does the newly released docuseries Bad Vegan add a buzzy new title to this genre in the streamer’s library. But this is also another story with a grifter at its core — along the lines of The Tinder Swindler and Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
CinemaBlend

How Young Sheldon's 100th Episode Shocker Marks A Dramatic Change In The Series

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth.” Read at your own risk!. Young Sheldon's 100th episode didn’t give any big reveals about George Sr.’s potential affair and death, and barely even featured any meaningful nods to The Big Bang Theory. For all that it didn’t do – and Iain Armitage’s enthusiasm had me hopeful it would do something – however, the CBS series dropped a pretty big twist on its audience when it revealed that Georgie got his new older girlfriend Mandy pregnant.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso and Wife Kaitlin Share Big News: ‘We’re Crazy Excited’

It’s all about having a real, candid conversation. The Young and the Restless actor Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) and his wife Kaitlin have teamed up for a very special project that’s been a longtime coming — a fun podcast about life and love. Vilasuso posted a photo with his beautiful wife for Making It Work and shared, “The dream of someday working with my wifey has finally come true.” Having learned so much from her, he’s “so excited to take this adventure” with Kaitlin and with the fans.
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
