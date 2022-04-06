ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austrian FA Confirm No Meeting Took Place With Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Despite Rumours

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

The Austrian FA have confirmed that no talks took place between their sporting director and Ralf Rangnick about the possibility of becoming the nations manager, despite rumours.

Rumours circulated social media on Wednesday that stated that the Austrian FA sporting director Peter Schöttel had flown to Manchester to meet with Rangnick.

Rumours had suggested that Schöttel had held talks with Rangnick about the German becoming the nations next manager.

There have been many reports discussing what’s next for Rangnick at United ahead of the appointment of the new permanent manager.

It’s reported that Rangnick would be set to take up a consultant’s role at the club that would see him work less than a week each month.

Rangnick would however have a say in some major decisions during meetings at United.

The Austrian FA Tweeted on Wednesday to confirm that no meeting had taken place between themselves and Rangnick.

The Tweet read “Clarification: There was no meeting between ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of Manchester United.”

Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea no longer alive in Champions League tie after 'alarming' performance vs Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel conceded Chelsea's Champions League defence was dead in the water after Real Madrid laid their defensive frailties bare to seize a 3-1 quarter-final advantage. The reigning European champions must overturn a two-goal deficit in next week's return in the Bernabeu to have any chance of defending their crown after Karim Benzema scored two extraordinary first-half headers and punished Edouard Mendy's error to leave 13-time winners Real in control after his hat-trick in successive Champions League outings.
