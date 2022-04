Below are the rosters for the West Boys and West Girls teams as well as our area players playing on Team East. The girls game starts at 6 and the boys game will start after. At halftime of the first game will be the Three-Point Contest and the Dunk Contest will take place at halftime of the boys game. All the festivities will be taking place at Buckeye Trail High School.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO