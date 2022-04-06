ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Time to smile: 2022 Gerber Baby photo contest now open

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXhl6_0f0vifSh00

It’s time once again for Gerber to select its Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby for 2022.

The 2022 Gerber Photo Search opened Monday and is accepting submissions through April 14.

The winner will serve as the 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby and have an honorary role on Gerber’s Executive Team for up to one year.

Gerber said it is looking for children between 0 and 4 years of age, with a playful smile that can light up a room, an irresistible giggle and an undeniably lovable personality. Both photos and videos will be required for submissions this year, according to the official rules. No professional photography is allowed. TikTok and Instagram reels are acceptable for video submissions.

New this year is Gerber’s $25,000 donation to the March of Dimes. The amount matches the winner’s cash prize.

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, turned 95 in 2021.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Pregnant ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Shares Hint at Baby No. 2’s Name: ‘We Have a Few in Mind’

Dropping clues! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) shared a hint about possible names for baby boy No. 2 as she shared an update on her pregnancy. “25 weeks already!! 13 more week until i meet my little boy… No he dont have a name yet,” Amy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 4. “But we have few names in mind we going to pick one when his here.. Of course horror related to match gage. Lol.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Team#Tiktok#The March Of Dimes#Cox Media Group
Distractify

Tammy Slaton Teased '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 4 News on TikTok

Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters saw Tammy Slaton's health struggles intensify. She went to rehab multiple times to help jump-start her weight loss and, following filming, she posted several social media photos and videos which made it look like she was still in an in-patient facility. But because of her health problems, fans have wondered if Tammy Slaton will be in Season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes urgent plea for help as she shares tragic news

Hoda Kotb has used her celebrity platform to make a desperate plea for the safe return of someone very special. On Tuesday, the TV personality took to Instagram and reposted a heartbreaking message from her friend which detailed a horrific kidnapping situation. Alongside a photo of the two women, the...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Contest begins to name Big Bear’s new baby bald eagle

Big Bear’s famed bald eagle pair Jackie and Shadow welcomed a new chick for the first time in a long time — and it needs a name. Jackie laid two eggs live on the widely viewed bald eagle camera in January, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley, which manages the live feed of the nest. […]
BIG BEAR, CA
SheKnows

This Husband Tried to Give His SAHM Wife an Allowance & Reddit is Furious

Click here to read the full article. Buckle up, everybody — this AITA post is a bumpy ride. A stay-at-home mom took to Reddit to share an experience she had with her husband who, encouraged by a family member, decided to offer her a monthly allowance. Here’s how it all went down. “Brother-in-law and sister-in-law came to visit last month,” she wrote. “While here, me and SIL got talking about being SAHMs and the topic of allowances came up. She asked how much I got, and I told her we didn’t do allowances and I had free access to all our money....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
96K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy