Los Angeles, CA

New USC Coach Lea Maurer is Bringing a New Culture to the Trojan Pool Deck

By Coleman Hodges
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

Maurer spoke of her plans for the Trojans moving forward, including a culture shift that changes both internal and external perceptions of USC Swim & Dive. Current photo via USC Athletics. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider...

