ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelenskyy doubled down on attacking the UN Security Council, saying it's 'unable' to function as long as Russia's a member

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwZ92_0f0viOeS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7q2O_0f0viOeS00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 5, 2022.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

  • Ukraine's president said the UN Security Council is "unable to carry out the functions for which it was created."
  • He said this was because Russia remained a member of the council.
  • Earlier that day he called on the council to punish Russia or "dissolve yourself altogether."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued his attacks on the United Nations Security Council, saying it is "unable" to function as long as Russia remains a member.

Zelenskyy said in a Tuesday night speech : "The UN Security Council exists, and security in the world doesn't. For anyone."

"This definitely means that the United Nations is currently unable to carry out the functions for which it was created.

"And only one state is to blame for this — Russia, which discredits the UN and all other international institutions where it still participates. Well, not exactly participates ... Tries to block everything constructive and use global architecture in order to spread lies and justify the evil it does."

Russia is one of the five permanent members of the security council and has veto power.

The remarks came hours after Zelenskyy gave a fiery speech to the UN Security Council itself.

He called on the council to remove Russia as a permanent member , adding: "If there is no alternative and no option, then the next option would be dissolve yourself altogether."

He also said that Russia's actions in Ukraine were " no different from other terrorists " like ISIS, but said that "here it is done by a member of the United Nations Security Council."

He said then that the UN's mission had failed if Russia was able to invade.

"So where is the peace that the UN was created to guarantee? It is obvious that the key institution of the world, which must ensure the coercion of any aggressors to peace, simply cannot work effectively," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Russia#The Un Security Council#Ap Ukraine#Un#The Security Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Telegraph

Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed. Captured troops - who have been filmed in breach of the Geneva Convention - have begged not to be sent back to Russia, fearing they will be shot by their own people.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Largest Navy

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, satellite imagery has confirmed that Ukraine recently sunk a Russian Navy ship that was docked at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, 50 miles west of Mariupol. Two smaller Russian ships fled the scene of the attack – one of them on fire. Although it is unclear […]
MILITARY
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS News

Ukraine says Russia's Putin has "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine claimed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The main electric supply to the plant — site of the 1986 explosion and meltdown that traumatized the world — was cut off on Wednesday, with Ukrainian authorities blaming Russia's invading forces for the blackout and warning that it could lead to "nuclear discharge."
EUROPE
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

455K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy