Hand grenade in Kabul mosque wounds at least 6

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford. Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter. The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers. “They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said. Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO