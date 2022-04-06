ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hand grenade in Kabul mosque wounds at least 6

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hand grenade was thrown into Kabul's largest mosque as worshippers knelt in afternoon prayer on Wednesday, wounding at least six people, an Afghan...

