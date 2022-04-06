ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Islip, NY

Closing arguments take place in trial of alleged MS-13 associate

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
The closing arguments for a woman accused of leading four men to their deaths took place Wednesday.

It has been two and a half weeks since the beginning of the federal trial of Leniz Escobar.

Escobar also known as 'Diablita' or 'little devil', is accused of luring four young men into the woods inside a Central Islip park where they were allegedly brutally murdered by MS-13 gang members in 2017.

The prosecution began their closing arguments where they allege that Escobar showed a picture of victim Alex Ruiz posing as an MS-13 gang member on social media to one of the gang members. Prosecutors allege that is what lead to the planning of his death because MS-13 sees that as a sign of disrespect.

Escobar, along with Kayli Gomez, were allegedly then the bait to get five young men into the Central Islip park.

According to Gomez, who testified in this trial, the girls offered the boys marijuana and even a ride to the park. The prosecution says when they were met by the MS-13 gang members, one young man got away, and Escobar stood by and watched as the four others were brutally murdered.

One of the machetes used in these murders and a tree limb used to beat the victims was held up in court.

A testimony given during the trial alleged that one of the victims, Michael Lopez Banegas, reached out to Escobar for help just before he was killed. The prosecution alleges that Escobar smiled and licked his blood off of her lips that also splattered on her shirt.

She is accused of trying to dispose of the shirt and then allegedly making up a story to tell police.

The defense also started giving their closing arguments and stated that Escobar was not in the MS-13 gang. Her status with the gang came from her high-ranking boyfriend.

The defense argued that Escobar was afraid of the gang and needed her boyfriend for protection. They also say the witnesses in the case were not reliable.

They say the prosecution did not prove any of the charges beyond the reasonable doubt.

Escobar pleaded not guilty to the charges she is facing.

Escobar's fate is now in the hands of the jury.

