PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new warning from Philadelphia health officials as COVID-19 cases begin to increase again. They say people should take precautions and consider wearing masks inside public places. Health officials are hoping to avoid renewed mandates, but a new wave of COVID-19 could be coming following the surge in Europe. Plus, spring break travel and gatherings could help fuel the spread. It’s been just a month of Philadelphia being in the all-clear of COVID precautions. Infection rates and hospitalizations have been low. But the city is now averaging 94 cases per day over the past two weeks, which is a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO