ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Pianist charged with murder says he is innocent

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ct1Qm_0f0vdsEB00

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A pianist charged with the murder of a Greer woman said he is innocent.

Zachary David Hughes, 29, was arrested last year for the murder of 41-year-old Christina Larain Parcell. He filed a motion Tuesday to be granted bond.

We previously reported that Parcell died of multiple stab wounds on October 13.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said physical evidence tied Hughes to the murder.

The Moorman Law Firm asked the judge to consider a motion for a pretrial release Wednesday. Hughes’ attorneys said he is neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk.

“Zach is a person that builds and strengthens and enhances the community,” said a friend to Zachary Hughes, Marshall Winn.

“Never have I seen any tendency towards violence in my son,” Hughes’ Mother, Melinda Hughes told a judge Wednesday.

According to The Moorman Law Firm, Hughes was scheduled to fly to Europe for a job when police obtained warrants for his arrest. Hughes left the airport in Michigan and turned himself in to authorities.

The Moorman Law Firm said, “Zack remains innocent until proven guilty, [and he] is not guilty of the crimes with which the State has charged him.”

Hughes’ attorneys said investigators have no motive for the crime or connection between Hughes and Parcell. Hughes has hired experts to contest items police seized as evidence according to the filing.

13th Circuit Solicitor Walter Wilkins said Wednesday, they have evidence like DNA samples and security footage.

“A Ring camera from across the street shows the defendant dressed in a black hoody and backpack entering the front door. The defendant is seen on camera from another Ring camera, leaving the subdivision on a bicycle,” said Walter Wilkins.

Solicitor Wilkins told the judge they believe Hughes is connected to the victim through her ex-husband who is the father of her child.

“She was engaged in an extremely contentious custody battle with the father of the child. He and Zach Hughes are very close friends and your honor, we have emails and texts showing their close relationship,” Wilkins said.

Hughes’ attorneys also included 52 letters of support from people who know Hughes such as lawyers, employers and his classmates from The Juilliard School in their filing.

Hughes’ bond was denied Wednesday. No word right now when the trial will begin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Greer, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greer, SC
County
Greenville County, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

SC man who shot, killed young father he rescued from lake won’t face charges, official say

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say they won’t file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man was in self-defense.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#David Hughes#Attorneys#Crime#The Moorman Law Firm#State#Circuit
WSPA 7News

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy