Pianist charged with murder says he is innocent

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A pianist charged with the murder of a Greer woman said he is innocent.

Zachary David Hughes, 29, was arrested last year for the murder of 41-year-old Christina Larain Parcell. He filed a motion Tuesday to be granted bond.

We previously reported that Parcell died of multiple stab wounds on October 13.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said physical evidence tied Hughes to the murder.

The Moorman Law Firm asked the judge to consider a motion for a pretrial release Wednesday. Hughes’ attorneys said he is neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk.

“Zach is a person that builds and strengthens and enhances the community,” said a friend to Zachary Hughes, Marshall Winn.

“Never have I seen any tendency towards violence in my son,” Hughes’ Mother, Melinda Hughes told a judge Wednesday.

According to The Moorman Law Firm, Hughes was scheduled to fly to Europe for a job when police obtained warrants for his arrest. Hughes left the airport in Michigan and turned himself in to authorities.

The Moorman Law Firm said, “Zack remains innocent until proven guilty, [and he] is not guilty of the crimes with which the State has charged him.”

Hughes’ attorneys said investigators have no motive for the crime or connection between Hughes and Parcell. Hughes has hired experts to contest items police seized as evidence according to the filing.

13th Circuit Solicitor Walter Wilkins said Wednesday, they have evidence like DNA samples and security footage.

“A Ring camera from across the street shows the defendant dressed in a black hoody and backpack entering the front door. The defendant is seen on camera from another Ring camera, leaving the subdivision on a bicycle,” said Walter Wilkins.

Solicitor Wilkins told the judge they believe Hughes is connected to the victim through her ex-husband who is the father of her child.

“She was engaged in an extremely contentious custody battle with the father of the child. He and Zach Hughes are very close friends and your honor, we have emails and texts showing their close relationship,” Wilkins said.

Hughes’ attorneys also included 52 letters of support from people who know Hughes such as lawyers, employers and his classmates from The Juilliard School in their filing.

Hughes’ bond was denied Wednesday. No word right now when the trial will begin.

