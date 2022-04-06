L.A. trio The Americans deliver rapturous new single 'Born with a Broken Heart'

Syd has announced her new album Broken Hearts Club is out next month, and ahead of its release she’s shared the video for “CYBAH” featuring Lucky Daye. The follow-up to her 2017 solo debut, Fin, the new record from the Internet frontwoman is set to arrive on April 8 via Columbia Records. To coincide with the announcement of Broken Hearts Club, Syd dropped the sci-fi inspired video for “CYBAH.” Featuring her smooth vocals over sun-kissed production, the track is a gorgeous preview of what to expect from the full album. Alongside Lucky Daye, it’ll also feature appearances from Kehlani and Smino.
Comments / 0