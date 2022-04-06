ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignatius, MT

From the Ashes

Flathead Beacon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAggie Incashola has been doing beadwork for over 40 years. It’s a skill she first learned from her mother, and the countless hours she has spent designing and creating beaded items have given her a deep understanding of the care and intention that goes into the art form....

flatheadbeacon.com

Flathead Beacon

Hunting Photo Manifesto

Hunters are lousy at public relations. Not all the time, but often enough to give non-hunters the impression we are motivated by bloodlust. There are many ways hunters demonstrate we are driven by more than these lesser impulses. Every time one of us buys a box of ammo (if we can find any) we pay excise taxes that fund wildlife conservation. The same goes when we pay our membership dues to a conservation organization or bid up a piece of gear we don’t really need in the silent auction at the annual banquet.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Flathead Beacon

Yellowstone Park Fundraiser Offers Entry Pass Good for 2172

BILLINGS – As Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary year, the park’s fundraising arm is seeking $1,500 donations in exchange for an annual entry pass that can be used by carloads of the donor’s descendants to visit the park in 150 years. Yellowstone Forever will use...
BILLINGS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Brewing Community

Nearly a century ago, Ronan, the little community framed by the spectacular Mission Mountains and bounded by seemingly endless farm and grazing land, was proud of itself. Between Polson and St. Ignatius, the local newspaper declared Ronan to be the “Center City,” a community able to meet just about any commercial need.
RONAN, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Theater Group Eyes Office Comedy for Next Performance

Kalispell’s Gypsy Theatre Guild is preparing for six performances of “Cockeyed,” a comedy by William Missouri Downs in which a man seeking the love of his coworker discovers that part of the problem is she can’t actually see him at all. Director JeAnna Wisher described it...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Lipstick and the Colorado River

A thin layer of ice covered the rafts the second morning on the river and by midday the sun held steadily high in the sky above the massive walls of the Grand Canyon. Before approaching the Roaring Twenties, we stopped and tubes of lipstick were exchanged between the rafts, painting our lips in bright colors in honor of Georgie White and the rapid named after her. Kelly, who rowed what we called the sports car raft, chose red while I opted for pink. Maddie, the trip leader, wore deep purple while commanding one of three 18 foot oar rafts, and Abby in the other 18-footer, the lunch boat, wore the same as me. It was her tube of lipstick. Mark, Maddie’s fiancée, also went with purple. Susan, Jabari, and Matt all elected to remain au natural for Georgie’s. No matter, it didn’t hamper any of their excitement as we, a small group of eight on a private trip, floated in four rafts down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon in March.
TRAVEL

