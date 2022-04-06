From the Ashes

A thin layer of ice covered the rafts the second morning on the river and by midday the sun held steadily high in the sky above the massive walls of the Grand Canyon. Before approaching the Roaring Twenties, we stopped and tubes of lipstick were exchanged between the rafts, painting our lips in bright colors in honor of Georgie White and the rapid named after her. Kelly, who rowed what we called the sports car raft, chose red while I opted for pink. Maddie, the trip leader, wore deep purple while commanding one of three 18 foot oar rafts, and Abby in the other 18-footer, the lunch boat, wore the same as me. It was her tube of lipstick. Mark, Maddie’s fiancée, also went with purple. Susan, Jabari, and Matt all elected to remain au natural for Georgie’s. No matter, it didn’t hamper any of their excitement as we, a small group of eight on a private trip, floated in four rafts down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon in March.
Comments / 0