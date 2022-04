Freddie Freeman responded on Thursday to the comments Ronald Acuña Jr. made about him on Wednesday night. Acuña drew attention for saying he wouldn’t miss Freeman, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Acuna said Thursday that his comments were blown out of proportion by the media. However, a translation of what he said reveals he had some complaints about the way Freeman treated him in his rookie year in 2018.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO