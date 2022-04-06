ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, IA

Wildcat Girls Track & Field has Good Showing on Monday

By Marcus Mackey
 3 days ago

The West Central Valley girls track & field team had a good showing Monday night, as they participated in a meet hosted by Nodaway Valley. The team had 3 first place finishes, 3...

Register Citizen

The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Track and Field Team

The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Track and Field team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: At New Balance National meet set state record in 60 dash preliminary round with 7.53, sixth in 55 dash (7.01); at New England meet won 55 dash (7.03) and won 300 (38.22, meet record); at State Open won 55 dash (7.01), won 300 (39.93), ran a leg of winning 4x200 relay (1:45.67); at Class LL won 55 dash (7.14), won 300 (39.58, meet record), ran a leg of the winning 4x200 relay (1:46.50); also holds indoor state records in 55 dash (6.96) and 200 (24.31).
TRACK & FIELD
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Herald News

Friday's high school scores: Somerset Berkley boys, girls track get best of Case

SOMERSET — Both the girls and boys track teams from Somerset Berkley won their matches at home against Case on Friday. It was the first meet for both teams. In boys track, SB outscored Case 105 to 31. Top performers included Davis Sullivan (54.9 in the 400m, 11.5 in the 100m); Aidan Montag (5:06 mile); Cole Travers (39'1 Triple Jump); and Nicolas Scanlon (133'1 in the javelin). ...
SOMERSET, MA

