Once upon a time, about 20 years ago, when I was still in high school, the internet was an activity. It was something we went on. Now we don’t go on the internet, because we more or less are it. It’s in our pores, infecting our sleep. When forced to disconnect, we feel physical withdrawal, not from some constant stream of information but from, in a weird way, one another. We feel suddenly unseen.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO