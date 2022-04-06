ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... Strong winds have remained below warning levels this morning and. are expected to remain below warning levels. Therefore...the High. WInd Warning has been cancelled. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS. EVENING......

www.kulr8.com

KULR8

WY Cheyenne WY Zone Forecast

————— 882 FPUS55 KCYS 230829. Zone Forecast for Southeast Wyoming and Western Nebraska. .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph...
CHEYENNE, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne The Red Flag Warning has expired RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042 081 AND 254 South winds have relaxed this evening. In addition, relative humidity is starting to recover so the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE REGION ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON .High pressure east of the area on Sunday in combination with a lee-side trough west over the eastern slopes of the Rockies, will bring about above normal warmth, dry conditions and gusty southerly flow for the afternoon hours. This will create the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions to develop. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Snow showers have decreased in coverage late this morning, but will continue over the Laramie Valley and South Laramie Range into the afternoon. An additional inch of snow is expected.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 320 FPUS55 KMSO 052039. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming. partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows 17 to 24. West. winds to 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy....
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 356 FPUS53 KUNR 091247. .TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then. becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds. 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. showers. Lows in...
RAPID CITY, SD
KULR8

MT Glasgow MT Zone Forecast

————— 815 FPUS55 KGGW 080851. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Saturday. .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds. 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the. evening, then a chance of light...
GLASGOW, MT

