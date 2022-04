In nearly every corner of the Flathead Valley you can see the growth. There are hundreds of multi-family units under construction in Kalispell alone and 600 more were just approved by the city council. From Columbia Falls to Bigfork homes are being built to meet the demand from the influx of new residents. And it’s still not nearly enough. Data recently published by the U.S. Census Bureau explains why.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO