Profits bumped up by soaring gas prices have seen the annual pay of BP’s CEO more than double last year to nearly £4.5m.Bernard Looney saw his pay rise from £1.74m in 2020 to £4.46m just 12 months later after receiving £2.4m in bonuses. It comes just one year after the energy giant in 2020 cut all bonus payouts in the wake of a pandemic slump. The news is expected to fuel simmering calls for a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers to relieve the pressure on UK households struggling to keep up with sky-high energy bills.Last month,...

TRAFFIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO