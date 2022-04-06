ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Qaeda leader circulates video; dispels rumor of his death

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

ISLAMABAD — A rare video has appeared of al Qaeda’s chief praising an Indian Muslim woman who in February defied a ban on hijab wearing, revealing the first proof in years that he is still alive.

Rumors of the death of Ayman al-Zawahri have circulated for more than two years, but in a video released on Tuesday and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, the reclusive al Qaeda chief praises Muskan Khan who defied a ban on the wearing of the hijab in schools in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.

She shouted “God Is Great” as Hindu radical students jeered at her over the Islamic headscarf. In March the court in India’s Karnataka state upheld the ban, outraging civil activists and Muslim groups in India and elsewhere.

Previous videos of Zawahri could not clearly identify the time in which they were recorded, fueling speculation about his deteriorating health and even his death.

There is no clear indication of the location of Zawahri from the video. He is shown in a traditional white head scarf beside a poster praising “the noble woman of India.”

However, it raises the specter of al Qaeda having a presence in Afghanistan, and highlights concerns over the commitment of the ruling Taliban to fight terrorist groups and deny them space in Afghanistan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KMO5_0f0vbIxn00
Ayman al-Zawahri, whose death has been circulated for two years, appeared in a rare video praising an Indian Muslim woman.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bqtS_0f0vbIxn00
In this 1998 file photo made available on March 19, 2004, Ayman al-Zawahri poses for a photograph in Khost, Afghanistan.

Zawahri took over leadership of al Qaeda after the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden, killed by U.S. Navy SEALS during a daring nighttime raid deep inside Pakistan where he was hiding. Bin Laden, who masterminded the 9/11 attacks in the United States, was found in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad, barely 60 miles from the capital Islamabad.

Zawahri has been rumored to be Afghanistan’s northwestern Kunar and Badakhshan provinces on the border with Pakistan. The border region between Pakistan and Afghanistan is lined with inhospitable mountain ranges that have served as redoubts for a number of terrorist groups in the region.

Amir Rana, executive director of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies think tank said that Zawahri was also rumored to be in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, where many of the Taliban leaders long maintained homes during Afghanistan’s 20-year war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDSHw_0f0vbIxn00
Ayman al-Zawahri sits with al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden (L) during an interview in this in this Nov. 10, 2001 image.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRgBu_0f0vbIxn00
Ayman al-Zawahri took over leadership of al Qaeda after Osama bin Laden’s death in 2011.

“He was even rumored to have died in Karachi,” said Rana, adding that regardless of his location, Zawahri’s video is certain to cause headaches for the ruling Taliban with the international community.

Afghanistan’s Taliban were ousted by a U.S.-led coalition in 2001 for harboring bin Laden. They returned in August last year after a chaotic end to the U.S. and NATO 20-year war in Afghanistan.

They say they’re adhering to an agreement they signed with the United States in 2020 — before taking power — in which they promised to fight terrorists. Since returning to power they have repeatedly said that Afghanistan would not be used as a launching pad for attacks against other countries.

IN THIS ARTICLE
