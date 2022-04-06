ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis linked to blood pressure reduction in older people, study finds

By Knowridge
 2 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev found cannabis is associated with blood pressure reduction in older adults.

The research is published in The European Journal of Internal Medicine and was conducted by Ran Abuhasira et al.

Medical cannabis use is increasing rapidly in the past several years, with older adults being the fastest-growing group.

Nevertheless, the evidence for cardiovascular safety of cannabis use is scarce.

In the study, the team aimed to test the effect of cannabis on blood pressure, heart rate, and metabolic parameters in older adults with high blood pressure.

They tested 26 patients aged 60 years or more with hypertension and a new prescription of cannabis.

The team performed the following assessments: 24-hours ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, ECG, blood tests, and anthropometric measurements prior to the initiation of cannabis therapy and 3 months afterward.

The primary outcome was changed in mean 24-h blood pressure at 3 months.

The team found at 3 months follow-up, the mean 24-hours systolic and diastolic blood pressures were reduced by 5.0 mmHg and 4.5 mmHg, respectively.

The nadir for the blood pressure and heart rate was achieved at 3 hours after cannabis use.

The proportion of normal dippers changed from 27.3% before treatment to 45.5% afterward.

No big changes were seen in the different metabolic parameters assessed by blood tests, anthropometric measurements, or ECG exam.

The team says for older adults with high blood pressure, cannabis treatment for 3 months was linked to a reduction in 24-hours systolic and diastolic blood pressure values at 3 hours after cannabis administration.

If you care about cannabis, please read studies about cannabis use linked to more heart attacks, and high-potency cannabis may affect your memory functions.

For more information about blood pressure, please see recent studies that this 5-minute workout can lower blood pressure as much as drugs, and results show this common chemical in food may harm your blood pressure.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

