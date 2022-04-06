VanMoof electric bike range updated prices start from $2,998

Commute in style when you have the Segway KickScooters GT Series. Consisting of 2 models—GT1E and GT2—the latter offers a maximum range of 90 km/h and a top speed of 70 km/h. All the while, both scooters offer 9-watt built-in lights on the front, brake, and rear. In fact, these lights are non-dazzling to keep your path clear and make you more visible. In addition to the lights, both scooters include reflectors on the front, rear, and side to make it easier to spot you in low light. Moreover, the Segway KickScooters GT Series features 11″ tubeless pneumatic types for maximum control in all terrain. These scooters also have a front and rear suspension to adapt perfectly to various riding conditions to support off-road terrain. Finally, the OLED dashboard display provides all the information you need at a glance including your speed, range, and more.

