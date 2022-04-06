ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VanMoof electric bike range updated prices start from $2,998

By Julian Horsey
 3 days ago
Following on from the launch of the VanMoof electric bike range two years ago the company has this week announced it is updating its e-bike offerings with a number of new features such as a phone charger, halo ring interface as well as “across-the-board” upgrades. The new VanMoof S5 and A5...

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

